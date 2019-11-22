Police investigate more than a dozen car break-ins in ABQ neighborhood

Colton Shone
Updated: November 22, 2019 06:19 PM
Created: November 22, 2019 02:55 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating multiple car break-in on city’s West Side.
People who live in the Ventana Hills neighborhood said as many as 16 vehicles were targeted Thursday night or early Friday morning.
Ryan Heffner said this isn’t the first time something like this has happened around their home.
“A bunch of cars on the other side over here had their tires taken off and people had broken in, taken stuff from them,” he said.
Police have not announced whether they have any suspects. Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to call (505) 242-COPS.
