Police investigate multiple deadly shootings, crashes across Albuquerque

Hours before that, around 11 p.m. Saturday, two people were shot and killed near Girard Boulevard and Constitution in northeast Albuquerque.

Police say officers were notified that two people were shot inside a residence. When police arrived, two individuals were discovered dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

This is an active investigation.

Deadly crashes

Police are also investigating two deadly crashes in Albuquerque Sunday.

The first crash happened Saturday near Copper Avenue and Tramway Boulevard in northeast Albuquerque.

Police say a motorcyclist died after they slammed into a blue BMW making a left-hand turn. The motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries on scene.

Police believe speed was a factor on the motorcyclist's part. The other driver involved was also reportedly driving with a revoked driver's license. No charges have been filed at this time.

Just five miles west, APD was called out to investigate another deadly crash along I-40 near the Louisiana exit.

APD says a Dodge Charger was traveling westbound when it slammed into the back of a semi truck. The Dodge Charger driver died at the scene. The person driving the semi was checked and not hurt.



