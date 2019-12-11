Police investigate overnight homicide in northwest Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: December 11, 2019 07:09 AM
Created: December 11, 2019 06:59 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating an overnight homicide in northwest Albuquerque.
Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said that police had received a 2 a.m. call about a shooting at an apartment near 4th and Montano. When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was unconscious and not breathing.
Rescue crews declared the man dead at the scene. Detectives are conducting interviews and canvassing the area for witnesses.
No information about a suspect has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
