Police investigate overnight homicide in NW Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 01, 2020 07:06 AM
Created: January 01, 2020 06:23 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating an overnight homicide in northwest Albuquerque. 

APD spokesman Tanner Tixier said that officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Ladera NW after multiple callers reported shots fired in a parking lot. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man dead. 

Police say there is no suspect information at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


