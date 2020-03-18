Police investigate overnight homicide in SE Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 18, 2020 09:14 AM
Created: March 18, 2020 06:04 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating another homicide in southeast Albuquerque, just hours after a man was shot and killed outside the M&M gas station.
Police were responding to a suspicious persons call around 3:30 a.m. at the 400 block of Maria Court SE, near Gibson and Broadway. A woman was reportedly at a nearby residence claiming her mother was dead.
When officers arrived, they said they found the woman and learned that another woman was dead inside a home.
"Officers checked the residence and located a female in the living room with severe trauma," APD spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos said. "Officers also located a male in a bedroom with evidence of the trauma on both of his hands."
Albuquerque Fire Rescue was called as officers detained the man. The woman was declared dead on scene.
Police have not released the identity of the victim. Information is limited at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
