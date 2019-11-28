Police investigate overnight shooting in SW Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting in southwest Albuquerque.
Officers were dispatched to the 9300 block of Alvera SW, near Sage and 98th Street, in response to a shooting. They were on scene around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
Police said it was first reported as an accidental shooting, but officers found evidence at the scene that is suspicious.
Information is limited at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
