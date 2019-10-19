Police investigate robbery tied to overnight shooting death
Justine Lopez
October 19, 2019 08:44 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- APD detectives are investigating a robbery tied to an overnight shooting death.
Cayla Campos, 21, was playing Pokémon Go with her boyfriend when the two witnessed a robbery being committed near Bianchetti Park Saturday night.
When Campos tried to leave the scene, multiple shots were fired into her vehicle.
Campos crashed into a nearby residence after she was struck in the back of the head.
She was transported to UNM Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.
The two vehicles involved in the robbery were a red car, possibly a Ford Mustang, and a silver four door sedan.
APD is asking the victims of the robbery or anyone with information to come forward. APD can be contacted at 505-242-2677.
