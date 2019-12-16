Police investigate second Monday homicide | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Police investigate second Monday homicide

Police investigate second Monday homicide

Justine Lopez
Created: December 16, 2019 09:59 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Officers were called to 7900 Amberly Rd. SW to investigate a homicide.

Rescue crews found one male subject with a possible gunshot wound. Lifesaving techniques were administered, but the man succumbed to his injuries on scene.

Advertisement

APD initiated a second homicide call out.

The first one was issued in reference to another homicide that occurred two hours prior.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for more updates.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Family mourns loss of 29-year-old woman
Family mourns loss of 29-year-old woman
Zoo officials investigating ‘emergency’ involving hyena
Zoo officials investigating ‘emergency’ involving hyena
State investigators say Roswell man defrauded his clients, used trust accounts as personal slush fund
State investigators say Roswell man defrauded his clients, used trust accounts as personal slush fund
Woman comes home to find cat cut in half
Woman comes home to find cat cut in half
FBI: UNM student from Saudi Arabia had kill list
FBI: UNM student from Saudi Arabia had kill list
Advertisement


Police investigate second Monday homicide
Police investigate second Monday homicide
Police: Male subject found deceased in northeast Albuquerque
Police: Male subject found deceased in northeast Albuquerque
Woman comes home to find cat cut in half
Woman comes home to find cat cut in half
Zoo officials investigating ‘emergency’ involving hyena
Zoo officials investigating ‘emergency’ involving hyena
One year after son's reported disappearance, mother still struggles to find closure
One year after son's reported disappearance, mother still struggles to find closure