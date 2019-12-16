Police investigate second Monday homicide

Justine Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Officers were called to 7900 Amberly Rd. SW to investigate a homicide.
Rescue crews found one male subject with a possible gunshot wound. Lifesaving techniques were administered, but the man succumbed to his injuries on scene.
APD initiated a second homicide call out.
The first one was issued in reference to another homicide that occurred two hours prior.
