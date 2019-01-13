Police investigate shooting at Albuquerque Target
Joshua Panas
January 13, 2019 10:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting at a Target store on Paseo del Norte, near I-25.
Numerous people in Albuquerque were alerted to the shooting on their Ring app.
Police have not released information about a potential victim or a suspect.
Target was open Sunday night.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates.
Created: January 13, 2019 09:46 PM
