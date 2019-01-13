Police investigate shooting at Albuquerque Target | KOB 4
Police investigate shooting at Albuquerque Target

Joshua Panas
January 13, 2019 10:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting at a Target store on Paseo del Norte, near I-25.

Numerous people in Albuquerque were alerted to the shooting on their Ring app. 

Police have not released information about a potential victim or a suspect.

Target was open Sunday night.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates.

Joshua Panas


Updated: January 13, 2019 10:14 PM
Created: January 13, 2019 09:46 PM

