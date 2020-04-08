Police investigate overnight shooting in NE Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: April 08, 2020 06:55 AM
Created: April 08, 2020 06:18 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in northeast Albuquerque overnight.
Police said the shooting happened just before midnight near Carlisle and Comanche, on the 3300 block of Delmar Avenue. They said the victim was taken to the hospital.
Information is limited at this time. Police did not say if anyone is in custody.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
