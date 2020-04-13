Police investigate shooting in NE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in northeast Albuquerque overnight near Wyoming and Lomas.

APD spokesman Tanner Tixier said officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Virginia NE in response to a shooting when they learned that a woman had been dropped off at UNM Hospital with a gunshot wound. Her condition is unknown at this time.