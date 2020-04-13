Police investigate shooting in NE Albuquerque | KOB 4
Police investigate shooting in NE Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
Created: April 13, 2020 06:15 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in northeast Albuquerque overnight near Wyoming and Lomas. 

APD spokesman Tanner Tixier said officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Virginia NE in response to a shooting when they learned that a woman had been dropped off at UNM Hospital with a gunshot wound. Her condition is unknown at this time. 

Police have not released information about any possible suspects yet. The investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


