Police investigate shooting in NE Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
Created: April 13, 2020 06:15 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in northeast Albuquerque overnight near Wyoming and Lomas.
APD spokesman Tanner Tixier said officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Virginia NE in response to a shooting when they learned that a woman had been dropped off at UNM Hospital with a gunshot wound. Her condition is unknown at this time.
Police have not released information about any possible suspects yet. The investigation is ongoing.
