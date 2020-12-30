Police investigate shooting in SW Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Created: December 30, 2020 08:10 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department are investigating a shooting in southwest Albuquerque Wednesday morning.
Police said the shooting happened on Barelas Ct. off of 8th Street. The victim has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Information is limited at this time.
