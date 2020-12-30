Police investigate shooting in SW Albuquerque | KOB 4

Police investigate shooting in SW Albuquerque

Police investigate shooting in SW Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Created: December 30, 2020 08:10 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department are investigating a shooting in southwest Albuquerque Wednesday morning. 

Police said the shooting happened on Barelas Ct. off of 8th Street. The victim has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Information is limited at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque megachurches fined $10K for violating public health orders
Albuquerque megachurches fined $10K for violating public health orders
Lapel footage released of confrontation between park ranger, Native American man
Lapel footage released of confrontation between park ranger, Native American man
Video: Park ranger tases Native American man at Petroglyph National Monument
Video: Park ranger tases Native American man at Petroglyph National Monument
From first responders to fiancés: a pandemic proposal
From first responders to fiancés: a pandemic proposal
Police investigate shooting in SW Albuquerque
Police investigate shooting in SW Albuquerque