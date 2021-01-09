Police investigate second shooting in 24 hours near Yale and Gibson Blvd. | KOB 4
Police investigate second shooting in 24 hours near Yale and Gibson Blvd.

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 09, 2021 09:16 PM
Created: January 09, 2021 09:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a shooting involving multiple victims in the area of Yale Boulevard and Gibson Boulevard in southeast Albuquerque.

Officers are currently working to contain the scene.

Victim and suspect information has not yet been released by APD. 

This is the second shooting to occur in the area in the past 24 hours.

This is a developing story. 


