Police: 1 dead after shooting in SE Albuquerque

Police: 1 dead after shooting in SE Albuquerque

Justine Lopez
Updated: February 22, 2020 10:41 PM
Created: February 22, 2020 10:39 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Officers responded to a shooting in the area of Louisiana Blvd. and Kathryn Ave. on Saturday night.

Officers said a male victim was injured and transported to the hospital. He later succumbed to his injuries.

APD has initiated a homicide call out.

This was the third homicide that occurred in Albuquerque over the weekend.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for more updates.


