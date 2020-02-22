Police: 1 dead after shooting in SE Albuquerque

Justine Lopez
Updated: February 22, 2020 10:41 PM
Created: February 22, 2020 10:39 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Officers responded to a shooting in the area of Louisiana Blvd. and Kathryn Ave. on Saturday night.
Officers said a male victim was injured and transported to the hospital. He later succumbed to his injuries.
APD has initiated a homicide call out.
This was the third homicide that occurred in Albuquerque over the weekend.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for more updates.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company