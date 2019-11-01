Police investigate stabbing in NE Albuquerque | KOB 4
Police investigate stabbing in NE Albuquerque

Police investigate stabbing in NE Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
Created: November 01, 2019 06:22 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are searching for a suspect who reportedly stabbed someone in northeast Albuquerque Thursday night. 

Police were called to the 1000 block of Dakota NE, near Lomas and San Pedro. The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but is stable now. 

The suspect is reportedly a Native American man with long, dark hair. Police said he was wearing a red and blue flannel at the time, and was last seen running north from the scene. 

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information, contact police.

