Police investigate 'suspicious' death at NE Albuquerque hotel

KOB Web Staff
Created: April 12, 2021 12:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives are investigating a suspicious death at the Amberly Suites in northeast Albuquerque. 

Police said a welfare check was conducted and due to the "suspicious nature of the scene," a homicide investigation has been launched. 

Information is limited at this time.

This is the second hotel homicide investigation in under 24 hours. Police are also investigating a homicide at the Desert Sands Inn on Central. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


