Police investigate 'suspicious' death at NE Albuquerque hotel

KOB Web Staff
Created: April 12, 2021 12:11 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives are investigating a suspicious death at the Amberly Suites in northeast Albuquerque.
Police said a welfare check was conducted and due to the "suspicious nature of the scene," a homicide investigation has been launched.
Information is limited at this time.
This is the second hotel homicide investigation in under 24 hours. Police are also investigating a homicide at the Desert Sands Inn on Central.
