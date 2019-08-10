Police investigate suspicious death in NE Albuquerque | KOB 4
Advertisement

Police investigate suspicious death in NE Albuquerque

Police investigate suspicious death in NE Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
August 10, 2019 10:22 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead at the Arioso Apartments in northeast Albuquerque. 

Advertisement

Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said officers were called to the apartment complex on Montgomery around 6:30 p.m. because a woman said she found a man laying in her apartment, bleeding. 

Albuquerque Fire Rescue arrived on scene and reported "there were no signs of life."

Police said the man has not been identified.

Information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates. 

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: August 10, 2019 10:22 AM
Created: August 10, 2019 10:09 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man shoots neighbor's dog with AK-47 in Rio Rancho
Man shoots neighbor's dog with AK-47 in Rio Rancho
Police investigate suspicious death in NE Albuquerque
Police investigate suspicious death in NE Albuquerque
Persons of interest arrested in connection to disappearance of Marine
Persons of interest arrested in connection to disappearance of Marine
Source: Jeffrey Epstein taken off suicide watch before death
Source: Jeffrey Epstein taken off suicide watch before death
Judge: Nehemiah Griego will be sentenced as an adult
Judge: Nehemiah Griego will be sentenced as an adult
Advertisement




Source: Jeffrey Epstein taken off suicide watch before death
Source: Jeffrey Epstein taken off suicide watch before death
Police investigate suspicious death in NE Albuquerque
Police investigate suspicious death in NE Albuquerque
Persons of interest arrested in connection to disappearance of Marine
Persons of interest arrested in connection to disappearance of Marine
Woman claims Epstein sex trafficked her to Fmr. NM Gov. Bill Richardson
Woman claims Epstein sex trafficked her to Fmr. NM Gov. Bill Richardson
Agency awards $6M to New Mexico to battle opioid crisis
Agency awards $6M to New Mexico to battle opioid crisis