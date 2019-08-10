Police investigate suspicious death in NE Albuquerque
August 10, 2019 10:22 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead at the Arioso Apartments in northeast Albuquerque.
Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said officers were called to the apartment complex on Montgomery around 6:30 p.m. because a woman said she found a man laying in her apartment, bleeding.
Albuquerque Fire Rescue arrived on scene and reported "there were no signs of life."
Police said the man has not been identified.
Information is limited at this time.
