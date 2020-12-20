Police: Suspicious death in northeast Albuquerque now ruled a homicide | KOB 4
Police: Suspicious death in northeast Albuquerque now ruled a homicide

Updated: December 20, 2020 10:46 PM
Created: December 20, 2020 06:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — APD was called out to investigate a suspicious death Sunday night at 3901 Lafayette Drive in northeast Albuquerque. 

When investigators arrived, they initiated a homicide callout due to the suspicious nature of the scene.

Homicide detectives are currently conducting interviews and canvassing the area.

Details are limited at this time.


