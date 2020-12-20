Police: Suspicious death in northeast Albuquerque now ruled a homicide

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 20, 2020 10:46 PM
Created: December 20, 2020 06:10 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — APD was called out to investigate a suspicious death Sunday night at 3901 Lafayette Drive in northeast Albuquerque.
When investigators arrived, they initiated a homicide callout due to the suspicious nature of the scene.
Homicide detectives are currently conducting interviews and canvassing the area.
Details are limited at this time.
