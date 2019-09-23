Police: Man died from cardiac arrest | KOB 4
Police: Man died from cardiac arrest

Police: Man died from cardiac arrest

Christina Rodriguez
September 23, 2019 03:05 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An initial investigation of a man's death shows he died from cardiac arrest, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

Albuquerque police spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos said officers were called to the 6900 block of Teresa Court NW Monday morning to assist Albuquerque Fire Rescue.

Upon arriving, Gallegos said AFR had ceased efforts to revive the man.

Gallegos said homicide detectives were originally called to the scene due to the suspicious nature of the death

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: September 23, 2019 03:05 PM
Created: September 23, 2019 09:27 AM

