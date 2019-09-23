Police: Man died from cardiac arrest
Christina Rodriguez
September 23, 2019
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An initial investigation of a man's death shows he died from cardiac arrest, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.
Albuquerque police spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos said officers were called to the 6900 block of Teresa Court NW Monday morning to assist Albuquerque Fire Rescue.
Upon arriving, Gallegos said AFR had ceased efforts to revive the man.
Gallegos said homicide detectives were originally called to the scene due to the suspicious nature of the death
Updated: September 23, 2019
Created: September 23, 2019 09:27 AM
