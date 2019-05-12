Police investigate suspicious death in NW Albuquerque
May 12, 2019 05:18 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating the death of a woman found with several suspicious injuries.
Albuquerque police spokesman Simon Drobik said officers responded to an apartment complex in northwest Albuquerque to find Veronica Pacheco dead.
They had been called by her husband, Raymond Pacheco, around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. He wanted officers to check on his unresponsive wife.
Police executed a search warrant and seized some items, and the Bernalillo County Medical Examiner was called to examine Veronica's wounds.
The findings from the autopsy were inconclusive. Police are waiting for the toxicology report for the cause of death.
This is an ongoing investigation.
