Police investigate suspicious package near Isotopes Park
KOB Web Staff
August 23, 2019 07:06 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People attending Friday night's Isotopes game likely noticed a lot of police in the area.
Daren DeAguero, public information officer for the Albuquerque Police Department, said officers were investigating a suspicious package in the parking lot at Dreamstyle Stadium.
Roads in the area were closed.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness 4 for updates.
