Police investigate suspicious package near Isotopes Park

KOB Web Staff
August 23, 2019 07:06 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People attending Friday night's Isotopes game likely noticed a lot of police in the area.

Daren DeAguero, public information officer for the Albuquerque Police Department, said officers were investigating a suspicious package in the parking lot at Dreamstyle Stadium.

Roads in the area were closed.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness 4 for updates. 

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Updated: August 23, 2019 07:06 PM
Created: August 23, 2019 07:05 PM

