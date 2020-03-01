Police investigate homicide in NW Albuquerque, female subject shot in face | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Police investigate homicide in NW Albuquerque, female subject shot in face

Police investigate homicide in NW Albuquerque, female subject shot in face

Justine Lopez
Updated: March 01, 2020 04:33 PM
Created: March 01, 2020 01:33 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Police were called out to 10615 Vista Bella Place northwest Sunday morning in reference to a deceased female.

Upon arrival, officers found a female subject with gunshot trauma to her face.

Advertisement

Detectives are currently canvassing the area for witnesses and conducting interviews.

The identity of the female has not yet been released by police.

Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for more updates.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police investigate homicide in NW Albuquerque, female subject shot in face
Police investigate homicide in NW Albuquerque, female subject shot in face
Southbound I-25 and Montaño reopen after motorcycle crash
Southbound I-25 and Montaño reopen after motorcycle crash
4 Investigates Alert: Unclaimed funds at the US Bankruptcy Court
4 Investigates Alert: Unclaimed funds at the US Bankruptcy Court
Warrant issued for man sentenced to prison over dog's death
Warrant issued for man sentenced to prison over dog's death
Portion of replacement border wall complete in New Mexico
Portion of replacement border wall complete in New Mexico
Advertisement


AP sources: Buttigieg ending his presidential campaign
Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg walks to speaks with members of the media, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Plains, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Police investigate homicide in NW Albuquerque, female subject shot in face
Police investigate homicide in NW Albuquerque, female subject shot in face
Portion of replacement border wall complete in New Mexico
Portion of replacement border wall complete in New Mexico
Warrant issued for man sentenced to prison over dog's death
Warrant issued for man sentenced to prison over dog's death
Electric Playhouse hosts NM United-themed event
Electric Playhouse hosts NM United-themed event