Police investigate homicide in NW Albuquerque, female subject shot in face

Justine Lopez
Updated: March 01, 2020 04:33 PM
Created: March 01, 2020 01:33 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Police were called out to 10615 Vista Bella Place northwest Sunday morning in reference to a deceased female.
Upon arrival, officers found a female subject with gunshot trauma to her face.
Detectives are currently canvassing the area for witnesses and conducting interviews.
The identity of the female has not yet been released by police.
