Police investigate two homicides that occurred within 24 hours

“I think it's gotten better, lately, until last night,” he added.

Albuquerque has had 27 homicides in 2020 so far by KOB 4’s count. During this time last year, Albuquerque had 35 homicides and eventually hit a record high of 80 homicides by the end of 2019.

Since then, city leaders have announced a number of initiatives to crack down on violent crime, including a comprehensive violence intervention program that’s proving to be effective in other cities.

“In fact, it's one of the most forward-looking forms of police reform in the 22 cities that are doing it. For us, we're excited that it's going to do two things – help people and save lives, and also bring down violent crime,” Mayor Keller said.

Despite seeing three homicides this month, it’s a lot calmer compared to June of 2019. APD reported seven homicides in that month alone.