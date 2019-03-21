Man killed, 8-year-old girl hurt in two overnight shootings
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Police are investigating two shootings that happened late Wednesday evening.
Police say one happened in the area of Central and Western Skies involving a man who was intoxicated and playing with a gun. The gun went off, hitting and killing him.
The other shooting was in the area of Central and Louisiana. Police say a bullet came through the window of a home, ricocheted off of several items before hitting an 8-year-old girl.
The girl suffered an abrasion, but nothing life-threatening and she is expected to be ok.
