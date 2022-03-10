Police investigate unattended death in NE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Homicide detectives are investigating an unattended death in northeast Albuquerque.

Police said officers were dispatched to a residence on the 200 block of General Stillwell Street NE Thursday afternoon in reference to an unattended death. Police said they are taking precautionary measures until the cause of death can be determined. They said the deceased had not been seen recently, and that a pet was within the residence.