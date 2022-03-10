Police investigate unattended death in NE Albuquerque | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Police investigate unattended death in NE Albuquerque

Police investigate unattended death in NE Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Created: March 10, 2022 05:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Homicide detectives are investigating an unattended death in northeast Albuquerque.

Police said officers were dispatched to a residence on the 200 block of General Stillwell Street NE Thursday afternoon in reference to an unattended death. Police said they are taking precautionary measures until the cause of death can be determined. They said the deceased had not been seen recently, and that a pet was within the residence.

Information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Police investigate unattended death in NE Albuquerque
Police investigate unattended death in NE Albuquerque
New Mexico COVID-19 update: 14 new deaths, 161 hospitalizations, 384 cases
New Mexico COVID-19 update: 14 new deaths, 161 hospitalizations, 384 cases
New Mexico lawmakers call for extraordinary session to override governor's veto
New Mexico lawmakers call for extraordinary session to override governor's veto
Woman shot, killed by nephew at Rio Rancho home
Woman shot, killed by nephew at Rio Rancho home
Albuquerque council votes to rein in mayor's crisis powers
Albuquerque council votes to rein in mayor's crisis powers