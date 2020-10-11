Police investigate kidnapping outside of Albuquerque hotel

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 11, 2020 07:22 PM
Created: October 11, 2020 07:21 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — APD detectives are investigating a kidnapping that reportedly occurred Sunday morning at a hotel on Gibson Boulevard southeast.
A female victim accosted a BCSO deputy just before 8 a.m. at 7201 Broadway Blvd.
The victim told the deputy that she and her husband were abducted from the Quality Suites hotel.
According to police, the female victim managed to get away into a tow yard on Broadway, but her husband was shot, dragged into a vehicle, and taken from the location.
The kidnapping vehicle or the victim's husband have not been located.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company