APD: Man shot, killed in NW Albuquerque

Updated: September 06, 2021 08:33 PM
Created: September 06, 2021 08:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide near Fifth and Bellrose Ave. after receiving multiple calls about a man laying on the sidewalk around 5:45 p.m.
Officers said that when they arrived, they discovered an individual who appeared to have been shot and succumbed to his injuries.
At the same time, police said they received a call from a Tobacco Town employee who said a male subject entered the store and tried to rob him. They said the employee shot the subject as he ran out of the store.
