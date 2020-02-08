Police investigating homicide in SW Albuquerque | KOB 4
Police investigating homicide in SW Albuquerque

Police investigating homicide in SW Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Created: February 08, 2020 03:00 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide in southwest Albuquerque.

According to a statement from APD, officers, who responding to a "down and out" call, found a person on a sidewalk near Coors and Bridge Saturday morning.

Officers said the person suffered some sort of trauma, and emergency crews determined the victim was beyond medical assistance.

Police have not released information about potential suspects. However, detectives reportedly canvassed the area for witnesses and cameras. 

Anyone with information about the crime should call (505)242-COPS.


