Police investigating NW Albuquerque shooting

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 20, 2021 06:55 PM
Created: December 20, 2021 06:51 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting in northwest Albuquerque Monday evening.
Officials said the shooting occurred on the 200 block of 63rd Street.
Police said one person has been transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.
Details are limited at this time. Stay with KOB 4 and KOB.com for updates.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company