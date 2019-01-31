Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Bosque Farms
Christina Rodriguez
January 31, 2019 09:29 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - New Mexico State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Bosque Farms Police Department on State Rd. 47 in Valencia County.
Police say that suspects are in custody.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Created: January 31, 2019 09:07 PM
