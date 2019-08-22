APD: Officers, shot killed man who was reportedly waving gun at people in the area

“Right when I pulled up, he made a really aggressive move for his waistband and that was it,” Lester Gonzales said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not said whether they found a weapon on the man.

"Tactics will be reviewed at a later time to see what tactics the officers used," said APD Deputy Chief Harold Medina.

No officers were injured during the incident.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in Albuquerque this week.