APD: Officers, shot killed man who was reportedly waving gun at people in the area
August 22, 2019 08:34 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting near the Walmart on Eubank near I-40.
Police said they responded to the scene Thursday afternoon after getting reports of a man waving a gun at people in the area.
A witness said the officer shot the person after he appeared to reach for something.
“Right when I pulled up, he made a really aggressive move for his waistband and that was it,” Lester Gonzales said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not said whether they found a weapon on the man.
"Tactics will be reviewed at a later time to see what tactics the officers used," said APD Deputy Chief Harold Medina.
No officers were injured during the incident.
This is the second officer-involved shooting in Albuquerque this week.
