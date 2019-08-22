APD: Officers, shot killed man who was reportedly waving gun at people in the area | KOB 4
KOB 4 Eyewitness News
APD: Officers, shot killed man who was reportedly waving gun at people in the area

Joshua Panas
August 22, 2019 08:34 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting near the Walmart on Eubank near I-40.

Police said they responded to the scene Thursday afternoon after getting reports of a man waving a gun at people in the area. 

A witness said the officer shot the person after he appeared to reach for something.

“Right when I pulled up, he made a really aggressive move for his waistband and that was it,” Lester Gonzales said. 

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not said whether they found a weapon on the man.

"Tactics will be reviewed at a later time to see what tactics the officers used," said APD Deputy Chief Harold Medina.

No officers were injured during the incident.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in Albuquerque this week.

Updated: August 22, 2019 08:34 PM
Created: August 22, 2019 03:39 PM

