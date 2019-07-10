Police investigating person's death at Albuquerque apartment complex
Joshua Panas
July 10, 2019 06:26 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Police are investigating the death of a man at an Albuquerque apartment complex.
Police said they responded a shots fired call at the Sun Village Apartments around 4 p.m. Wednesday.
They found a man who appeared to have been shot.
He died at the scene.
A woman who lives at the complex said she heard gunshots and saw a man run from the area.
"I seen the body and it just freaked me out," she said. "I'm freaked out, still shaken up."
Police said a person of interest was taken into custody.
Credits
Joshua Panas
Updated: July 10, 2019 06:26 PM
Created: July 10, 2019 04:58 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved