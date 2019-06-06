Police investigating rainbow crosswalk vandalism as possible hate crime

In the video, one of the motorcyclists blows his tire as he does a burnout on the crosswalk.

LaBerge-Esparza said he plans to use the vandalism as motivation to keep advocating for the LGBTIQ community. PrideFest kicks off on Saturday morning with a parade on Central.

"Saturday morning we will have me, you, and 30,000 of our closest friends and family will be walking across this rainbow crosswalk and really showing what our community has to offer," he said.

Albuquerque police have launched a criminal investigation and will determine if it was a hate crime.

“I definitely think that there some aspects that they definitely are specifically hitting a symbol of the community and I think that it's very disappointing they chose to carry out these activities," said APD Deputy Chief Harold Medina.

He said the charges the motorcyclists will face depends on the amount of damage that was done to the crosswalks.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes any of the motorcyclists involved to call Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-STOP.