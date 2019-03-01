Police investigating Rio Rancho speed van fire

"It was only here for two days," he said.

On Thursday night, he heard the explosion and grabbed his cell phone camera to record the speed van on fire.

Rio Rancho Police and the Fire Marshal's Office are investigating what happened. Investigators believe someone intentionally set the first two vans on fire.

"I don't mind having them parked near my house but if they're going to blow up behind my house, nah. I got an issue with that," Jurnigan said.

Rio Rancho has about 8 speed vans at all times.