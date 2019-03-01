Police investigating Rio Rancho speed van fire
Joy Wang
March 01, 2019 06:11 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Thursday night, speed enforcement van caught on fire in Rio Rancho. It is the third speed van fire in two years.
Investigators say all the fires are suspicious. Neighbors tell KOB they heard multiple explosions and they're terrified.
Robert Perry Jurnigan, one of the neighborhood residents, was thrilled when he found a speed enforcement van parked in the neighborhood. He has been concerned about speeding along 17th Avenue.
"It was only here for two days," he said.
On Thursday night, he heard the explosion and grabbed his cell phone camera to record the speed van on fire.
Rio Rancho Police and the Fire Marshal's Office are investigating what happened. Investigators believe someone intentionally set the first two vans on fire.
"I don't mind having them parked near my house but if they're going to blow up behind my house, nah. I got an issue with that," Jurnigan said.
Rio Rancho has about 8 speed vans at all times.
Credits
Updated: March 01, 2019 06:11 PM
Created: March 01, 2019 05:22 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved