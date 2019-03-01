Police investigating Rio Rancho speed van fire | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Police investigating Rio Rancho speed van fire

Joy Wang
March 01, 2019 06:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Thursday night, speed enforcement van caught on fire in Rio Rancho. It is the third speed van fire in two years. 

Advertisement

Investigators say all the fires are suspicious. Neighbors tell KOB they heard multiple explosions and they're terrified.

Robert Perry Jurnigan, one of the neighborhood residents, was thrilled when he found a speed enforcement van parked in the neighborhood. He has been concerned about speeding along 17th Avenue. 

"It was only here for two days," he said. 

On Thursday night, he heard the explosion and grabbed his cell phone camera to record the speed van on fire. 

Rio Rancho Police and the Fire Marshal's Office are investigating what happened. Investigators believe someone intentionally set the first two vans on fire. 

"I don't mind having them parked near my house but if they're going to blow up behind my house, nah. I got an issue with that," Jurnigan said. 

Rio Rancho has about 8 speed vans at all times. 

Credits

Joy Wang


Updated: March 01, 2019 06:11 PM
Created: March 01, 2019 05:22 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Detective reveals gruesome details of murder of teen boys
Detective reveals gruesome details of murder of teen boys
Officers: 67 immigrants found in New Mexico stash house
Officers: 67 immigrants found in New Mexico stash house
Smith's to stop accepting Visa credit cards due to 'excessive fees'
Smith's to stop accepting Visa credit cards due to 'excessive fees'
Wanted felon hits officer with car during traffic stop
Mykl Chavez
Man decides to move as cars continue to crash outside his home
Man decides to move as cars continue to crash outside his home
Advertisement




Man accused of raping prostitutes in Albuquerque
Man accused of raping prostitutes in Albuquerque
Attorney General investigates more priests suspected of rape
Attorney General investigates more priests suspected of rape
Detective reveals gruesome details of murder of teen boys
Detective reveals gruesome details of murder of teen boys
Senate to vote on $7 billion budget proposal
Senate to vote on $7 billion budget proposal
Police investigating Rio Rancho speed van fire
Police investigating Rio Rancho speed van fire