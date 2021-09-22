Police investigating SE Albuquerque shooting | KOB 4

Police investigating SE Albuquerque shooting

Police investigating SE Albuquerque shooting

Christina Rodriguez
Created: September 22, 2021 04:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a shooting in southeast Albuquerque.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department, officers in the Southeast Area Command responding to a shooting shortly before 4 p.m. near Kentucky Street and Bell Avenue.

Police said a shooting victim is critically injured and has been taken to the hospital.

Information is limited at this time. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Pilot in deadly Albuquerque hot air balloon crash had marijuana, cocaine in his system
Pilot in deadly Albuquerque hot air balloon crash had marijuana, cocaine in his system
Woman spotted feeding coyotes at Albuquerque park
Woman spotted feeding coyotes at Albuquerque park
Santa Rosa man arrested in suspected homicide of stepfather
Santa Rosa man arrested in suspected homicide of stepfather
BCSO releases description of SW Albuquerque road rage shooting suspect
BCSO releases description of SW Albuquerque road rage shooting suspect
Balloon Fiesta will not require COVID-19 vaccination
Balloon Fiesta will not require COVID-19 vaccination