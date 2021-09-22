Police investigating SE Albuquerque shooting

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a shooting in southeast Albuquerque.
According to the Albuquerque Police Department, officers in the Southeast Area Command responding to a shooting shortly before 4 p.m. near Kentucky Street and Bell Avenue.
Police said a shooting victim is critically injured and has been taken to the hospital.
Information is limited at this time. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
