Police investigating shooting in NW Albuquerque
KOB Web Staff
September 12, 2019 10:02 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting in northwest Albuquerque.
Police said the shooting occurred at 1919 Ladera NW.
Preliminary information indicates to police that two individuals were involved. Police made contact with one of the subjects at the Walmart near Coors and I-40.
That person and another individual were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are not known.
