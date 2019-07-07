Albuquerque police investigating two-week-old's death | KOB 4
Albuquerque police investigating two-week-old's death

Joshua Panas
July 07, 2019 07:52 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating the death of a two-week-old child.

APD spokesperson Simon Drobik said officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Indian School NW, where Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews were administering medical treatment to the infant. 

Crews eventually stopped treatment after determining the baby was beyond help. 

Drobik said an initial investigation shows the child had "suspicious" injuries. 

Detectives are conducting interviews to try to determine what led to the child's death. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates. 

Joshua Panas


Updated: July 07, 2019 07:52 PM
Created: July 07, 2019 07:51 PM

