Police involved in shooting in NE Albuquerque

Joshua Panas
Updated: June 04, 2020 07:08 PM
Created: June 04, 2020 03:52 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department was involved in a shooting Thursday.

The shooting occurred in the area of Tanoan Drive and Doral Ct. 

According to the Multi-Agency Task Force, which investigates officer-involved shootings, police responded to a disturbance call.

The caller reportedly said his son, Max Mitnik, told them he was afraid he was going to hurt his parents, and wanted to be taken to the hospital. 

Mitnik had been diagnosed with a mental health disorder, had not slept in two days and was not taking his medication, according to the task force. 

The officers made contact with Mitnik when they arrived at the scene, a preliminary investigation found. However, Mitnik reportedly said he no longer wanted the officers to take him to the hospital, and wanted his parents to take him. The task force said Mitnik went back inside the house, and shortly after, the officers heard a woman saying, "Help! He's got a knife."

The officers went into the house. Once inside, the task force reports that Mitnik walked out of a bathroom, toward an officer. The officer fired at least one shot, hitting Mitnik, the task for reports. 

Mitnik was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. 

The task force says initial statements indicate a knife was found at the scene.

No officers were injured during the incident.  

Detectives are pursing charges against Mitnik for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. 


