Police issue all-clear after bomb threat at Rio Rancho elementary school | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: February 07, 2020 10:56 AM
Created: February 07, 2020 10:53 AM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — A bomb threat at a Rio Rancho elementary school has been resolved.

Enchanted Hills Elementary was evacuated Friday morning after a student reported he brought a bomb to the school. 

According to the school district, no explosive devices was found on campus. Police said it is safe and students have returned to class. 

— Rio Rancho Public Schools (@RRPS_EST1994) February 7, 2020


