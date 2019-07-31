Police issue arrest warrant for car wash shooter
Marian Camacho
July 31, 2019 11:33 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Albuquerque Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for the person police say shot and killed a man at a car wash.
According to the arrest warrant, the mother and step-father of 22-year-old Jerred Holguin identified him as the suspect.
Surveillance video taken at the car wash near San Mateo and Marble shows Holguin and another man get into a fight with someone. Holguin then pulls out a gun and fires at least one shot.
According to the arrest warrant, several people contacted Crime Stoppers following the release of the video and identified Holguin as the offender.
He now faces a charge of one open count of murder.
Court records show Holguin was arrested earlier this month for pointing a gun at a woman. He was released the next day.
