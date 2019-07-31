Police issue arrest warrant for car wash shooter | KOB 4
Advertisement

Police issue arrest warrant for car wash shooter

Jerred Holguin Jerred Holguin | 

Marian Camacho
July 31, 2019 11:33 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Albuquerque Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for the person police say shot and killed a man at a car wash.

Advertisement

According to the arrest warrant, the mother and step-father of 22-year-old Jerred Holguin identified him as the suspect.

Surveillance video taken at the car wash near San Mateo and Marble shows Holguin and another man get into a fight with someone. Holguin then pulls out a gun and fires at least one shot.

According to the arrest warrant, several people contacted Crime Stoppers following the release of the video and identified Holguin as the offender.

He now faces a charge of one open count of murder.

Court records show Holguin was arrested earlier this month for pointing a gun at a woman. He was released the next day.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: July 31, 2019 11:33 AM
Created: July 31, 2019 11:15 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Woman lucky to be alive after attack at Sonic in NE Albuquerque
Woman lucky to be alive after attack at Sonic in NE Albuquerque
Repeat sex offender set to be sentenced
Repeat sex offender set to be sentenced
Lawsuit alleges wrongdoing by caretaker, CYFD in death of 11-month-old girl
Lawsuit alleges wrongdoing by caretaker, CYFD in death of 11-month-old girl
Man arrested in connection to hit-and-run that killed 15-year-old
Man arrested in connection to hit-and-run that killed 15-year-old
Las Vegas mayor schedules secret meeting, misses deadline to submit city budget
Las Vegas mayor schedules secret meeting, misses deadline to submit city budget
Advertisement




Police issue arrest warrant for car wash shooter
Jerred Holguin
West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes in Bernalillo County
West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes in Bernalillo County
Repeat sex offender set to be sentenced
Repeat sex offender set to be sentenced
4 Investigates: The dump next door, hundreds of abandoned properties in Albuquerque
4 Investigates: The dump next door, hundreds of abandoned properties in Albuquerque
Child bullying: What to look out for
Child bullying: What to look out for