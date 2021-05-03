Police issue homicide callout after body was retrieved from flood channel | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Police issue homicide callout after body was retrieved from flood channel

Police issue homicide callout after body was retrieved from flood channel

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 03, 2021 09:27 PM
Created: May 03, 2021 09:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue and Albuquerque police responded to calls of an individual floating down a flood channel near Juan Tabo Monday evening.

The rescue attempt later turned into a recovery effort after the male appeared to be deceased.

AFR said initial callers also mentioned the possibility of a second individual. 

Further down the Hahn Arroyo, crews spotted the deceased man along with a mannequin.

AFR crews retrieved the body around 6:50 p.m., then handed the investigation over to APD.

APD has issued a homicide callout due to the circumstances of the man's death.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 685 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 685 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period
Intel announces $3.5 billion investment in Rio Rancho plant
Intel announces $3.5 billion investment in Rio Rancho plant
BCSO: 1 dead, 1 in grave condition following crash in South Valley
BCSO: 1 dead, 1 in grave condition following crash in South Valley
Family looking for answers after state dismisses charges against woman accused of vehicular homicide
Family looking for answers after state dismisses charges against woman accused of vehicular homicide
Anti-DWI advocates expect to see an uptick in DWIs this summer
Anti-DWI advocates expect to see an uptick in DWIs this summer