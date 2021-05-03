Police issue homicide callout after body was retrieved from flood channel

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 03, 2021 09:27 PM
Created: May 03, 2021 09:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue and Albuquerque police responded to calls of an individual floating down a flood channel near Juan Tabo Monday evening.
The rescue attempt later turned into a recovery effort after the male appeared to be deceased.
AFR said initial callers also mentioned the possibility of a second individual.
Further down the Hahn Arroyo, crews spotted the deceased man along with a mannequin.
AFR crews retrieved the body around 6:50 p.m., then handed the investigation over to APD.
APD has issued a homicide callout due to the circumstances of the man's death.
