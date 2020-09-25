Police launch homicide investigation following SE Albuquerque shooting | KOB 4
Advertisement

Police launch homicide investigation following SE Albuquerque shooting

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: September 25, 2020 06:36 AM
Created: September 25, 2020 06:22 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department launched a new homicide investigation early Friday morning. 

According to police, officers were dispatched to a convenience store at Central and Pennsylvania just before 1 a.m. in response to a shooting. A caller told police that her son had been shot. 

Advertisement

APD spokesperson Tanner Tixier said the shooting victim was transported to UNM Hospital where he is in critical condition and not expected to survive. 

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident. Police have not released information about a suspect at this time. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Filmmakers to document history of witchcraft and sorcery in New Mexico
Filmmakers to document history of witchcraft and sorcery in New Mexico
UNM professor's camera captures thief breaking into his office
UNM professor's camera captures thief breaking into his office
Protesters march through Albuquerque, briefly block emergency area at UNM Hospital
Protesters march through Albuquerque, briefly block emergency area at UNM Hospital
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 239 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 239 additional COVID-19 cases
COVID-19: Rapid Response numbers on the rise in New Mexico
COVID-19: Rapid Response numbers on the rise in New Mexico
Advertisement


Police launch homicide investigation following SE Albuquerque shooting
Police launch homicide investigation following SE Albuquerque shooting
Protesters march through Albuquerque, briefly block emergency area at UNM Hospital
Protesters march through Albuquerque, briefly block emergency area at UNM Hospital
New Mexico Democrats hold up Trump judicial appointments
New Mexico Democrats hold up Trump judicial appointments
Arizona man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter charge
Arizona man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter charge
UNM professor's camera captures thief breaking into his office
UNM professor's camera captures thief breaking into his office