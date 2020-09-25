Police launch homicide investigation following SE Albuquerque shooting

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: September 25, 2020 06:36 AM
Created: September 25, 2020 06:22 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department launched a new homicide investigation early Friday morning.
According to police, officers were dispatched to a convenience store at Central and Pennsylvania just before 1 a.m. in response to a shooting. A caller told police that her son had been shot.
APD spokesperson Tanner Tixier said the shooting victim was transported to UNM Hospital where he is in critical condition and not expected to survive.
Homicide detectives are investigating the incident. Police have not released information about a suspect at this time.
