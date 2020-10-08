Police launch homicide investigation in NE Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: October 08, 2020 06:59 AM
Created: October 08, 2020 06:35 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is launching another homicide investigation.
Police were called to northeast Albuquerque Monday and found an unresponsive woman behind a restaurant near Montgomery and Louisiana. She was taken to a local hospital.
At about 1 a.m. Thursday morning, APD spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos said police had learned that the woman would not survive her injuries.
"At this time, unknown the cause of injury, therefore APD Homicide Unit was called out to investigate," Gallegos said in an email release. "This is an ongoing investigation."
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company