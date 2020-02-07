Police locate guns, drugs inside Albuquerque home | KOB 4
Police locate guns, drugs inside Albuquerque home

Joy Wang
Updated: February 07, 2020 06:23 PM
Created: February 07, 2020 05:33 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque man was arrested after police found guns and drugs in his home.

New Mexico State Police said Manuel Bolivar had six handguns, two rifles, fentanyl, possibly meth and marijuana in his home.

The guns, some of which were allegedly stolen, and drugs were discovered after a federal search warrant was executed.

Bolivar will remain behind bars as his case moves through the court system.


