Police locate vehicle used in Albuquerque homicide

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 27, 2019 04:43 PM
Created: November 27, 2019 04:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department announced Wednesday that detectives located the Jeep they believe is related to a homicide.

The vehicle was seen leaving the scene where Jacque Vigil was killed last week as she was preparing to go the gym.

Gilbert Gallegos, spokesperson for APD, said tips from the public helped detectives recover the vehicle. He said it's being processed for evidence and potential leads. Gallegos did not say where the Jeep was located or whether it was abandoned. 

No suspects have been arrested. 


