Police make arrest in murder case following suspect identity mismatch

Updated: December 29, 2020 06:16 PM
Created: December 29, 2020 04:32 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police believe they solved a confusing murder case from 15 years ago where a man was stabbed to death outside a home in Downtown Albuquerque.
The suspect, Manuel Aguero, was arrested this week and appeared virtually in court Tuesday where a judge ruled to keep him behind bars until his trial.
According to court documents, Aguero showed up to 40-year-old Michael Perea’s house back in 2005, knocked on the door, then stabbed Perea. It’s still unclear why Perea was stabbed, but the court documents show that the men knew each other.
Police said Perea’s then-teenage daughter chased down Aguero and was able to get a good look at his face.
Perea’s daughter told police she knew the suspect and named him, however she knew him under a fake identity. That’s because Aguero stole the identity of a man named Antonio Lopez, with whom he served time in the late 1990’s.
On the original arrest warrant, police named Lopez in the murder and arrested the man with the stolen identity a few months later. Lopez was able to tell police that the identity theft had been happening for years.
Police eventually cleared Lopez of the murder, and Lopez was able to name Aguero as the real suspect.
Now, 15 years later, Aguero is finally in custody awaiting trial.
