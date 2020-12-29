Police make arrest in murder case following suspect identity mismatch

Perea’s daughter told police she knew the suspect and named him, however she knew him under a fake identity. That’s because Aguero stole the identity of a man named Antonio Lopez, with whom he served time in the late 1990’s.

On the original arrest warrant, police named Lopez in the murder and arrested the man with the stolen identity a few months later. Lopez was able to tell police that the identity theft had been happening for years.

Police eventually cleared Lopez of the murder, and Lopez was able to name Aguero as the real suspect.

Now, 15 years later, Aguero is finally in custody awaiting trial.