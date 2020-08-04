Police: Man, 83, suspected of shooting wife, killing himself | KOB 4
Police: Man, 83, suspected of shooting wife, killing himself

The Associated Press
Created: August 04, 2020 06:23 AM

DEMING, N.M. (AP) — Police in southern New Mexico say they believe an 83-year-old fatally shot his wife before killing himself.

The Deming Headlight reports Gerard McDonough was found dead early Thursday after he reportedly called 911 to say he shot his wife, Diane McDonough.

Officers arrived at their Deming home and found Gerard and the 69-year-old Diane dead. Police say they found two handguns.

The death of Diane was ruled a homicide and the death of Gerard was suicide.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

