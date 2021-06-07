Police: Man accidentally shot himself in leg following road rage incident

Grace Reader
Updated: June 07, 2021 07:09 PM
Created: June 07, 2021 05:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Two people were arrested Friday in apparent road rage incidents.
Kevin Schoolcraft, 23 reportedly pointed a gun at a woman for cutting him off on I-25 near the Big-I.
Court documents show Schoolcraft then accidentally shot himself in the leg and had to drive himself to UNM Hospital before police picked him up on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.
Carlos Hipolito is facing similar charges after shooting at a family on Comanche near the I-25 Frontage Road following a road rage incident.
