Police: Man accidentally shot himself in leg following road rage incident | KOB 4
Police: Man accidentally shot himself in leg following road rage incident

Grace Reader
Updated: June 07, 2021 07:09 PM
Created: June 07, 2021 05:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Two people were arrested Friday in apparent road rage incidents.

Kevin Schoolcraft, 23 reportedly pointed a gun at a woman for cutting him off on I-25 near the Big-I.

Court documents show Schoolcraft then accidentally shot himself in the leg and had to drive himself to UNM Hospital before police picked him up on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. 

Carlos Hipolito is facing similar charges after shooting at a family on Comanche near the I-25 Frontage Road following a road rage incident. 


