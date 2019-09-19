Police: Man awaiting auto theft trial found in stolen truck | KOB 4
Police: Man awaiting auto theft trial found in stolen truck

Associated Press
September 19, 2019 07:51 AM

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) - Authorities say a New Mexico man with three pending auto theft cases was recently arrested - again - for driving a stolen vehicle.
    
The Gallup Independent reports Justin Villa was arrested Sunday after a witness reported seeing the 37-year-old driving a stolen Chevrolet pickup.
    
According to a criminal complaint, Villa was spotting in the stolen truck around Gallup, New Mexico, before being confronted by a police officer.
    
Court documents show Villa has two stolen vehicle cases pending in McKinley County and one pending in Cibola County.
    
Prosecutor R. David Pederson says Villa had been released on his own recognizance in one case.
    
It was not known if Villa had a new attorney in his latest case.

