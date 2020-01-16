Police: Man and dog found dead inside apartment in SE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a violent crime in southeast Albuquerque, near Southern and Eubank.

APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said that officers were called to the Manzano Mesa Apartments early Thursday morning in response to a shots fired call. When officers entered one of the apartments, they found a man dead with a gunshot wound. Officers also found a dog that had died from a gunshot wound.